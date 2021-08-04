Christina Haack and Boyfriend Joshua Hall's Sweetest Photos
The Christina on the Coast star revealed in July that she has been dating the Austin-based realtor, following her divorce from Ant Anstead
Positive Vibes Only
Haack isn't going to stand for any negativity when it comes to her relationship with Hall. She made that clear in an August 4 Instagram post, alongside a gorgeous photo of herself and her man.
She ended her lengthy caption, writing, "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼"
Disney Date
The HGTV star and her date enjoyed each others' company at the Happiest Place on Earth in late July.
Family Beach Day
The star shared a cute slideshow of photos from her "Beach daze with all my babes" on Instagram, featuring photos of her three kids and new beau.
Ride or Die
"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions," the star shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and Hall. "and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ❤️"
Life's a Dream
Haack and Hall enjoyed a romantic vacation together in Mexico for the star's 38th birthday, complete with candle-lit meals, beach days and ocean views.
Picture Perfect
In one vacation photo, the couple shared a kiss while standing in a cenote.
Leap of Faith
The adventurous pair also dove into a natural swimming hole during their vacation in Tulum, Mexico.
IG PSA
On July 8, Haack took the opportunity to address her relationship on Instagram, explaining how she felt when she met Hall, how they fell for each other, the anxiety she faced once they became public as a couple and how she'd like to move forward.
"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she wrote. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."
She added, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."