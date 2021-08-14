Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Hit the Town for a 'Date Night' at Newport Beach Restaurant

PEOPLE confirmed the Christina on the Coast star was dating the Austin-based realtor in early July

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall spent a night on the town together on Friday.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a sweet photo of herself enjoying a meal at Mastro's Ocean Club in Newport Beach, Calif., alongside boyfriend Joshua Hall — an Austin-based realtor whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in July.

"Date Night 🥂❤️," she captioned the smiling shot of the two holding hands over a fancy seafood platter.

PEOPLE previously revealed Haack was dating someone new following her divorce from Ant Anstead. The HGTV designer was also spotted holding hands with Hall while walking through Los Angeles International Airport last month.

Haack has already begun weaving her new beau into her personal life. The couple recently took her three kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with Anstead — on a trip to the beach in what appeared to be Southern California.

Haack recently moved into a new home in the area after selling her Newport Beach estate shared with Anstead during their divorce, which was finalized in June. Hall even helped her move.

Haack called Hall her "Ride or Die" in an Instagram post following a dispute with El Moussa on the set of their HGTV show Flip or Flop in July. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she wrote alongside an image of the couple sitting in a car.

According to TMZ, El Moussa chided his ex-wife on set during a heated confrontation, stating he enjoyed watching her fail. He also reportedly compared her to his current fiancée Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset and stated he was "winning" over Haack.

An insider later told PEOPLE that El Moussa regretted his actions.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," the insider said at the time. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

Tarek El Moussa christina haack Credit: Getty (2)

Since then, Haack and Hall have been having fun together — from Disneyland dates to outings on the yacht she purchased following her latest divorce.

At the beginning of their relationship, Haack turned off the comments on her posts with Hall to avoid unnecessary negative feedback. Last week, she allowed the comments to remain on for a simple selfie of the couple so long as commenters remained civil.

"Summer nights with my number 1️⃣. ❤️," she wrote. "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people."

"People are way too concerned about other people's lives," she added. "They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s---. Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]."