Christina Haack and Fiance Josh Hall Celebrate Valentine's Day with Romantic Utah Getaway

Hall also gifted Haack a custom surfboard painted in her likeness to celebrate the holiday of love

Christina Haack and Josh Hall traded sun and sand for snow this Valentine's Day!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her real estate agent fiance spent the holiday weekend at the Montage Deer Valley, a luxury resort in Park City, Utah. Both Haack and Hall took to Instagram to share some snaps from their romantic getaway, which included sledding, snowman building, bowling, shopping, slopeside champagne sipping, and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haack posted a video to her feed recapping the weekend, including clips of her and Hall popping bottles of Veuve Clicquot, walking Hall's dog Stella around the resort and snacking on a charcuterie board, all set to the song "Bloody Valentine" by Machine Gun Kelly.

"Best Valentine's weekend with my Valentine," the mom of three captioned the post, adding a heart emoji and a champagne bottle emoji.

Hall shared a series of photos from the weekend to his feed, tagging the Montage Deer Valley and captioning it simply "V-Day 2022," with a heart, queen, and dog emoji.

Josh Hall christina haack instagram Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

In addition to their romantic vacation, Hall also gave Haack a one-of-a-kind gift for Valentine's Day: a custom surfboard hand painted in her likeness.

Haack took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself with the surfboard, which features a portrait of her walking on the beach in a pink bikini with sunglasses in her hair and a glass of champagne in her hand.

She's also holding a pink-and-orange purse that reads "Love" and is printed with the label for Veuve Clicquot sparkling rosé.

Josh Hall christina haack instagram Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

"Thank you Josh for surprising me with the cutest custom surfboard by @robinhiersart - literally obsessed," the HGTV star captioned the post, tagging Orange County-based painter Robin Hiers. Hiers is also featured in the photo, holding the surfboard up alongside Haack.

"Can't wait to display it in our home. Love you baby," Haack added, thanking her fiancé.

The Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20. The news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship when she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

Josh Hall christina haack instagram Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

In a November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall in spring 2021.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," the mom of three said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Calls Out Negative Commenters on New Photo With Josh Hall: 'Judgment Is a Mirror'

She continued: "Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him."