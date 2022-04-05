Surprise! HGTV's Christina Haack Has Married Realtor Josh Hall 

PEOPLE can confirm that Christina Haack and Josh Hall are now husband and wife

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are married!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, wed realtor Hall, 41, after a year of dating, PEOPLE can confirm.

TMZ was first to go up with the news, sources telling the outlet that they tied the knot in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Haack appears to have also changed her last name to Hall on her real estate license.

This is the HGTV star's third marriage. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, 40, and son Hudson, 2, with Anstead, 42.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Haack was in a new relationship in July 2021, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The designer later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Haack and Hall announced their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 20, just two months after revealing they were dating.

At the time, Haack shared three photos of her and Hall enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos. The pair shared a kiss in the third.

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. Fans took to the comments section to send their congratulations.

The HGTV star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

In a November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," the mom of three said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic. Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life.