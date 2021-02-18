Christina Haack (Formerly Anstead) Tries on Wedding Dress at Friend’s Fitting Amid Divorce

The HGTV star, who recently split from her second husband Ant Anstead, got in on the action while helping a friend prepare for her wedding

Christina Haack is having fun with fashion.

Shortly after announcing on Wednesday that she had officially dropped ex Ant Anstead's last name and reverted to her maiden name, Haack, the HGTV star, 37, shared a few videos documenting preparations for her best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch's wedding.

Getting in on the action, the Christina on the Coast star was all smiles in one video as she decided to try on a glittering wedding gown herself.

"Playing dress up with my fav @waltercollection," she captioned the video, which was set to Eminem and Skylar Gray's song "Black Magic."

Zebisch revealed in her own Instagram Stories that her wedding is just two weeks away and shared some additional moments from the day of preparations, including a meeting with a florist and planner, with her fiancee and Christina at her side.

In a video, Zebisch asked the group if she was being a "bridezilla," to which everyone responded "no!", except Christina, who jokingly held up her pinched fingers to show "a little bit."

On Wednesday morning, Christina shared that her decision to go back to her maiden name was in honor of her late grandmother, Mildred "Biddy" Haack.

"She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family's farm and we would stay up all night talking. She's the only person I've ever really trusted with my life," she wrote in a candid Instagram post.

"She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is," the mom of three continued. "I miss her every single day."

In addition to changing her name in her Instagram bio, Christina's Instagram handle has now been changed to @christinahaack as well.

Christina announced her separation from Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead in September after less than two years of marriage. The Flip or Flop star officially filed for divorce and joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson London, now 1, in November.

She also shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with her first ex-husband and current Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

While celebrating Valentine's Day over the weekend, the newly single star shared a message about the importance of loving yourself.

"Heal your past. Love yourself for how far you've come. And live in gratitude for how much you have," read a quote from Lewis Howes, originally posted by the Instagram account @MoonOmens.

