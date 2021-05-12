The Christina on the Coast star put the Newport Beach, California, home on the market in April, five months after filing for divorce from Ant Anstead

Christina Haack Finds a Buyer for $6M O.C. Home Once Shared with Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Haack's Newport Beach, Calif., home, which she listed for sale in early April and has now found a buyer for.

A chapter in Christina Haack's life has closed.

Haack (formerly Anstead), 37, found a buyer for the Newport Beach, Calif. home she once shared with her ex Ant Anstead and their blended family, a representative for the Christina on the Coast star tells PEOPLE.

A rep for Haack also told PEOPLE that the HGTV star has plans to stay in the Newport Beach area full-time and spend time occasionally at her second home in Tennessee.

The HGTV star opened up about the purchase with PEOPLE Tuesday.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack tells PEOPLE.

The Christina on the Coast star shares children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa.

Haack continued to gush about the new home, telling PEOPLE, "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

The buyer of Haack and Anstead's former home, which is currently in escrow, can look forward to having a security gated motor court, a foyer with 20-foot ceilings and herringbone and wide-plank wood floors throughout, according to the listing.

The kitchen is "commercial grade" and has a marble island with breakfast bar seating and a walk-in pantry.

Upstairs, the main suite has double-height windows and an attached "activity studio/creative space," while the adjoining bath has a soaking tub and a double rain shower.

Outside, the backyard is arranged into "relaxed conversation vignettes," according to the listing. There's also a turf lawn, pool, a Baja step swimming pool and waterslide.

Anstead, 42, told PEOPLE in 2019 about how great the home was for a family.

"I love when we're all here together with our noise, our mess, our family," he said.

The house was the fourth the former couple lived in together during the first year of their relationship, but they had planned to put down roots there.

The first time they walked into the house together was captured for the 2019 season finale of Christina on the Coast. "I'm speechless," Anstead exclaimed in a PEOPLE exclusive clip as they enter through the front door.

The home was also the setting for their backyard wedding in Dec 2018.

Haack announced that she and Anstead were separating after less than two years of marriage on Instagram in September 2020, just a year after they welcomed son Hudson London, 1.

