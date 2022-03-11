Christina Haack's Fiancé Joshua Hall Raves He Got the 'Best Version' of Her as Flip or Flop Ends

"Onward and upward my love," Joshua Hall wrote to fiancée Christina Haack as she announced the end of her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's HGTV series Flip or Flop after 10 seasons

Christina Haack is closing one chapter of her life as she prepares for the next.

"You're such an amazing woman who has inspired and will continue [to] inspire people everywhere," Hall, 41, wrote. "I haven't been around for the whole ride, but from what I've been apart of so far, it's no doubt I got the best version of you! Onward and upward my love."

"The best is yet to come my love," Haack wrote in response.

She and Hall announced their engagement during a romantic Mexican getaway in September last year after they were first romantically linked two months earlier in July.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," Haack told PEOPLE of their engagement in November. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," added Haack.

From 2009 to 2018, Haack was married to El Moussa, 40, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. They've continued co-hosting Flip or Flop together since their divorce.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud," Haack told PEOPLE of the show's ending. "The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy."

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer," Haack added.