Christina Haack Beams Alongside Fiancé Josh Hall During Night Out in Tennessee

The Christina on the Coast star announced her engagement to the Austin-based realtor in September

Christina Haack is a fan of the country music scene in Tennessee.

On Instagram Thursday, the 38-year-old HGTV star posted a photo of a fun night out in Franklin with fiancé Josh Hall and pal Stacie Adams at Puckett's Leiper's Fork, known for its live music and BBQ.

"Favorite live music spot with my favorite people. Country life is the best life," Hack captioned the snap, adding a heart emoji and music note. Earlier this year, the Christina on the Coast star bought a modern farmhouse outside Nashville as a vacation home for her family, and has since spent time with Hall and her kids at the property and exploring the area.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram in September, posting photos of a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday. Haack's diamond ring was seen in two of the shots, and the couple kissed in a third picture.

Last month, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about how she's changed for the better since she began dating the Austin-based realtor.

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," Haack said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

On their strong bond, she told PEOPLE, "Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him."

As she looks ahead towards her walk down the aisle, Haack says she is enjoying every moment with her love.