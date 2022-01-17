Christina Haack's Fiancé Josh Hall Says 'True Love is Rare' on Couple's Romantic Trip to Cabo

Despite speculation, Haack's rep tells PEOPLE the couple did not get married while in Mexico

Josh Hall is head over heels for Christina Haack — and he's not afraid to let it be known!

The Austin-based realtor, who PEOPLE confirmed was engaged to the Christina on the Coast star in September, posted a sweet Instagram shot of the pair sharing a smooch on Monday while on a romantic getaway to Cabo, Mexico, as well as a meaningful caption about how much their relationship matters to him.

"True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it," Hall began the post, which shows him and Haack embracing in front of the ocean, him dressed in floral swim trunks and her in a white, crocheted bathing suit coverup with a pink bikini underneath.

"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone," he continued, tagging the Montage Los Cabos, a celebrity-favorite luxury resort. "Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don't waste a moment of it."

Haack, 38, shared her own thoughts in the comments, writing, "LEDLIYL ❤️," an abbreviation for "live every day like it's your last."

The HGTV personality shared several snaps from their trip to her own Instagram page, including a photo of the pair smiling by the water on Friday that had fans speculating whether the two had gotten married, ​​nearly four months after announcing their engagement.

"Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh. ❤️♾" the HGTV star captioned the photo, in which she rocks a white bikini. The post initially included the date "1.14.22," but it was later removed.

One follower commented, "Honeymoon?! I'm guessing! Congratulations if so!!! 💘 Happy looks good on you, Christina," while other eagle-eyed fans asked in the comments: "Is that a wedding band?" and "Did you guys get married today?"

Despite the speculation, Haack's rep tells PEOPLE the couple did not get married in Cabo.

In another post on Sunday, Haack shared a sizzling selfie of the pair along with a caption responding to people criticizing her relationship with Hall.

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝," she wrote in the caption. She later removed the caption, and simply used emojis.

In a November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," the mom of three said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

The Flip or Flop star, who recently launched a new line of flooring, announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship when she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday on another romantic getaway to Mexico.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.

"He has brought me back to my roots and reminded me what life is like outside of television," she continued. "With him by my side, I believe anything is possible."