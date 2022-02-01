Christina Haack & Fiancé Josh Hall Have Dinner With His The Hills Alum Sister & Mom: 'Favorites'

Hall has two sisters, both of whom have ties to the entertainment industry

Christina Haack and Josh Hall brought the whole family along for a date night!

The HGTV star, 38, and her real estate agent fiancé recently met up with a few of Hall's family members for a night out on the town in Franklin, Tennessee — close to where Haack purchased a farmhouse for herself last year.

Joining the couple, who announced their engagement in September, was Hall's mom and one of his two sisters, Stacie Adams, who appeared on the MTV series The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the bartender," and her husband, Joel Adams, with whom she shares two kids.

Josh took to Instagram to share a group shot from the night, which shows his mom squeezed in between the two couples. "Mama coming in as 5th wheel for a nice little dinner night with some of my favorites," he joked in the caption.

Christina haak

This isn't the first time Haack and Josh have spent quality time together with his family. The pair have shared photos of their hangouts with his sisters and mother several times since they announced their relationship. They've spent time together in Tennessee and in Southern California, where the couple live full time.

In August, Haack posted a photo of Josh's mom to her Instagram feed for the first time, sharing a photo of a day out on her boat in the Golden State. "Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned the post, adding a heart and sun emoji.

In mid-December, Haack shared a photo of her and Josh on a double date with Stacie and Joel at a live music venue in Franklin called Puckett's. "Favorite live music spot with my favorite people. Country life is the best life," she captioned the shot.

Josh's other sister, Jessica, is also married with two kids. She is a former Playboy model, and has a background in television, getting her start as the host of the MTV reality series Burned. Fellow Playboy alum Kendra Wilkinson is one of Jessica's best friends and Jessica made regular appearances on the Girls Next Door star's reality series Kendra and Kendra on Top.