The Christina on the Coast star shared photos from a fun-filled weekend at her new farmhouse with her boyfriend and two of her children

Christina Haack Enjoys 'Parents Night Out' in Tennessee With Josh Hall After ATV Ride With Kids

Christina Haack is settling down in Tennessee!

The HGTV star, 38, posted a photo from a dinner she enjoyed with boyfriend Joshua Hall and his sister, The Hills alum Stacie Adams (nee Stacie Hall), in Tennessee, where she's been spending time with her two older children since purchasing a vacation home there earlier this year.

In the photo, which appeared on Haack's Instagram Story, she poses alongside her realtor boyfriend and his reality star sister, who was known as "Stacie the Bartender" during her time on The Hills.

Haack, Adams and Hall were pictured along with the two other dinner guests who joined them that evening. Hall has his arm draped around Haack in the photo, and she clasps his hand while they smile for the camera.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"Parents night out with Josh + fam & friends," Haack captioned the post.

In another photo from her fun-filled weekend, the Christina on the Coast star smiles in an ATV with Hall and her two older children: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. (She also shares son Hudson, 2, with her second husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020.)

"RZR adventures," she captioned the shot.

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack has been capturing plenty of moments from her Tennessee farmhouse recently, and even posted a sweet photo of herself and Hall posing outside of the home Sunday. In the picture, she kisses Hall's cheek while he holds her in his arms and smiles in front of an ATV that's parked behind the couple.

"Where it all began. 🔒🗝❤️," Haack wrote in the caption.

The Flip or Flop star previously told PEOPLE she first "fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there."

After returning to Nashville just months later on New Years Eve 2020, Haack toured the farmhouse and put in an offer. In Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, Haack took Taylor and Brayden to visit the house just after she got the keys.

Christina Haack New Tennessee Home SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty | Credit: SOLOMON C. DAVIS/showcase photographers; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"I'm so excited that I found this house, it is exactly what I was looking for," she said, describing her new getaway as "a beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres and acres of land."

Despite falling in love with the Tennessee property, Haack has no plans to move there permanently. After moving out of her Newport Beach home, she recently purchased a new house in Southern California.

Hack and Hall's relationship was confirmed in July, two weeks after her divorce from Anstead was finalized. The new couple were spotted together at LAX departing for a 38th birthday trip for Christina.