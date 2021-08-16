Christina Haack Enjoys 'Boat Day' with New Boyfriend Josh Hall and His 'Pretty Mama' 

Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Josh Hall have been integrating into each others' lives — and they're having fun doing it!

On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a snap of herself smiling beside the Austin-based realtor — whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in July — and his mother while out on a boat in Southern California.

"Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned the post on Instagram, adding a heart and sun emoji. The HGTV star and Hall's mother appeared to be sipping on some bubbly, while Hall drank a beer.

While this is the first time Haack has shared a photo with Hall's family, she's been open about how much time he's been spending with hers. The mom of three shared several photos of Hall playing board games, dining out, and going on a trip to the beach with her kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband Ant Anstead.

christina haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

It's unclear if Haack has gotten to know Hall's two sisters — Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams — who both have a history in the entertainment industry.

Adams gained fame for her role on The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the Bartender" — the object of Spencer Pratt's flirtations, despite his being in a relationship with his now-wife Heidi Montag. Adams is now married with two kids but found herself in the spotlight last summer when her former roommate, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, claimed that she and Adams were once in a "sexual throuple" with John Mayer.

Josh's other sister, Jessica — who is also married with two kids — is a former Playboy model, and has a background in television, getting her start as the host of the MTV reality series Burned. Fellow Playboy alum Kendra Wilkinson is one of Jessica's best friends and Jessica made regular appearances on the Girls Next Door star's more recent series, Kendra and Kendra on Top. She also appeared on four episodes of The Hills alongside her sister and was one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal in 2005, according to her IMDb page.

When they're not hanging out with their families, Haack and Josh have been enjoying plenty of time out on the water together, taking trips on her luxury yacht.

Haack first unveiled her new boat to fans in October, after announcing her separation from Anstead, 42, after less than two years of marriage. At the time, she posted a photo of herself holding a bottle of champagne while posing next to the vessel, revealing on Instagram that she had named the watercraft "Aftermath."

Christina Anstead Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

The boat, a Prestige 520, is a 52-foot motor yacht that can sleep up to seven people, according to the brand's website.

Haack finalized her divorce from Anstead in June. PEOPLE exclusively revealed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Josh celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

The Flip or Flop star later revealed that she and Josh had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."