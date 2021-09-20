Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Joshua Hall

PEOPLE confirmed the Christina on the Coast star was dating the Austin-based realtor in early July

Christina Haack is engaged!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Joshua Hall on Monday. The mom of three shared three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they're currently celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos. The pair are sharing a kiss in the third.

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. Fans took to the comments section to send their congratulations.

The HGTV star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

The news comes a day after Haack shared a photo of her and Hall at the beach in honor of his birthday, alongside some heartfelt words for her beau.

"Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," she captioned the image. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," Haack added. "I love you Josh."

christina haack new ring/ engagement Credit: christina haack/ instagram

The engagement news comes two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Christina Haack Celebrates Josh Hall's Birthday: 'That Teenage Kinda Love' Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Since going public with their relationship, Haack has not been shy about showing her love to Hall on social media. In late July, she praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, calling him her "Ride or Die."

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she captioned a photo of the pair sitting in a car.

Haack went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgements and assumptions," adding that "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Christina haack Credit: christina haack/ instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

They have also spent plenty of time together at Haack's new home in California, as well as her farmhouse in Tennessee, which she purchased in January. Haack has shared photos of them together at both properties, and has shown Hall spending time with her kids.

Haack has also gotten to know Hall's mom and his two sisters.

Though Hall has not publicly commented on his relationship with Haack, he is not a total stranger to the spotlight as his two younger sisters — Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams — both have a history in the entertainment industry.

Adams had a role on The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the Bartender," while Jessica, a former Playboy model, has appeared alongside her friend Kendra Wilkinson on Kendra and Kendra on Top as well as various other TV shows.

Her marriage to Hall will be the third for Haack. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.