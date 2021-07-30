Christina Haack Shares Romantic Pic of Her 'Disneyland Date' with 'Hunky' Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Christina Haack went public with her relationship with Joshua Hall in early July

Christina Haack is feeling the love at the Happiest Place on Earth!

On Thursday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a photo of herself on a date with boyfriend Joshua Hall at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In the romantic snapshot, the couple coordinated in matching blue jeans and baseball caps as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. Haack had her arm wrapped around the Austin-based realtor's waist as Hall rested his hand on her back.

"Hunky Disneyland date," Haack wrote in the caption, alongside an emoji of a red heart.

The sweet post comes just days after the HGTV host posted pictures from a beach day with Hall and her three children: daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson London, 22 months, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"Beach daze with all my babes," she wrote on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of her three kids smiling for the camera as well as a selfie with Hall.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier in July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Tulum, Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The Flip or Flop star later revealed that she and Hall have been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Last week, Haack praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, calling him her "Ride or Die."

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she captioned a photo of the pair sitting in a car.