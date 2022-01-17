Christina Haack Dismisses Criticism Over Relationship with Josh Hall Moving 'Too Fast, Too Soon'

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah," Christina Haack posted on Instagram amid speculation that she married fiancé Josh Hall

Christina Haack is shutting down the haters.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, responded to criticism about her relationship with fiancé Josh Hall as she shared a sizzling shot of the pair on Instagram Sunday.

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝," she wrote in the caption.

Haack also shared another snapshot on Friday of herself and Hall, 41, posing by the water on their vacation.

"Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh. ❤️♾" the HGTV star captioned the photo, in which she rocks a white bikini.

The post — which initially included the date "1.14.22" — sparked speculation that the two may have already gotten married, nearly four months after announcing their engagement.

One follower commented, "Honeymoon?! I'm guessing! Congratulations if so!!! 💘 Happy looks good on you, Christina," while other eagle-eyed fans asked in the comments: "Is that a wedding band?" and "Did you guys get married today?"

In the November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," the mom of two said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

The Flip or Flop star, who recently launched a new line of flooring, announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship when she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday on a romantic getaway.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.

The HGTV star was previously married to exes Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, 40, and son Hudson, 2, with Anstead, 42.

"We don't communicate besides talking about the kids," Haack said, though she continues to film Flip or Flop with El Moussa. "The kids come first for all of us, that's how it will always be."

Looking foward to her walk down the aisle with Hall, Haack said she is enjoying every moment with her love.