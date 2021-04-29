The friendly exes have continued to film Flip or Flop together since finalizing their divorce in 2018

WATCH: Christina Haack Deems Herself 'Boss Lady' as She Talks Business with Ex Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are giving their kids an inside look at how they work as friendly exes and house-flipping partners.

In a clip from Thursday night's season premiere of Flip or Flop, El Moussa, 39, and Haack, 37, discuss business and potential houses for them to flip as their two children — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — look on.

At the start of the clip, El Moussa asks Haack if she has a moment to talk, which prompts the mother of three to tell her ex, "Step into my office."

As El Moussa begins to talk business, Haack cuts him off and slides a ceramic nameplate towards him that reads "Boss Lady."

"Oh wow," El Moussa says with a laugh. "Finally!"

After the funny moment shared between the HGTV stars, El Moussa gets down to business and tells Haack he has been "scouring the market" and has found two potential houses to flip.

The first house, described by El Moussa as a "hoarder house" in Riverside, California, prompts an unhappy response from Haack, who complains about it being two hours away and full of "cracks and mold."

According to El Moussa, the other house, located in the city of Norwalk, is "in original condition but it's in good shape," which Haack says is "perfect" since it is closer to home.

Haack and El Moussa have co-hosted their hit HGTV real estate and renovation show since 2013. The pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.

El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young, to whom he proposed in July after one year of dating.