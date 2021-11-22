Haack's new line features 21 different colors and styles, all hand-selected by the Flip or Flop star

Christina Haack Debuts New 'Budget Friendly' Line of Flooring: 'It Makes or Breaks the Home'

Christina Haack is expanding her home improvement empire with a new line of flooring.

"When I was approached to partner up on a flooring line by someone I trusted and had good professional history with, I was all over it," the Flip or Flop star, 28, tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her latest business venture.

"Flooring is my thing. It's the first thing I notice when I walk into a house and in my opinion, it makes or breaks the home. I always wanted my own line."

christina haack Credit: Aaron Poole Images

The Christina Collection features 21 different colors and styles, all hand-selected by Haack, that can be used anywhere in the house. The flooring is both scratch-resistant and waterproof making it well-suited for high traffic areas.

As a mom of three children, including daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, with exes Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, Haack adds that it was important her collection be "durable, beautiful and budget friendly."

christina haack Credit: Aaron Poole Images