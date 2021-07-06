"They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise," a source tells PEOPLE of the HGTV star's new beau

Christina Haack Has New Love Interest After Ant Anstead Divorce: 'An Immediate Real Connection'

Christina Haack is moving on with a new man!

A source tells PEOPLE that the Christina on the Coast star and mom of three, 37, is dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead — and the pair are heading out of town to celebrate her upcoming 38th birthday.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source says of the blossoming relationship, adding that the man works in real estate. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Anstead, 42, and the two-time Academy Award winner, 52, quickly hit it off after working together on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in which she appears, in early June.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

On June 21, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack and Anstead had finalized their divorce. The pair share son Hudson, 21 months, and both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of him. Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with his first wife, Louise.

Haack announced news of their split in September, writing, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

"We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she added. An official divorce filing followed in November.

Last month, Haack told PEOPLE that she's been working on creating a fresh start for herself and her family, and shared that taking time away from the spotlight has helped her stay grounded in the present.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," the Flip or Flop star said at the time.