Christina Haack Confirms She Was Secretly Dating Joshua Hall Long Before Going Public in Throwback Post

Christina Haack is sharing a peek at the early days of her relationship with fiancé Joshua Hall.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star confirmed that she and the realtor have been dating since at least March 2021.

"Nashville: March 2021 ⏩ March 2022," Haack captioned a post that included two photos of the happy couple in Nashville, Tennessee one year apart.

She also included some lyrics from the Chris Stapleton hit "Starting Over": "When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile."

Haack had previously revealed that they met "this past spring."

The HGTV star and the then-Austin–based real estate agent's relationship was first confirmed last summer. A source told PEOPLE in early July that Haack had a new love interest following her split from her second husband, Ant Anstead, but didn't name the new flame.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

She was then pictured hand-in-hand with Hall at Los Angeles International Airport as the two departed for Haack's 38th birthday trip on July 7.

Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June 2021. The two share son Hudson, 2, and Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

The designer, took to Instagram to share a lengthy post alongside a photo with Hall the same month they went public, explaining to her followers how their blossoming romance came to be — and how she'd been trying to protect it.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," she wrote. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she continued. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."