Christina Haack Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids, Flowers from Ex Tarek El Moussa's Fiancée

Christina Haack is celebrating Mother's Day with her three children, but the holiday looks a little different this year.

The Christina on the Coast star and mom of three, 37, spent the holiday with daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — whom she shares with her first ex-husband and current co-star on Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa — and son Hudson, 1, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, a year before the pair split in September 2020.

While spending the day with her kids, Haack shared a hilariously sweet gift from her son Brayden: a card in which her son said she was 24 and was "really good at making dinner for me and lunch."

"24 and he likes my mediocre packed lunches - that's a win 🥇... Happy Mother's Day ❤️," she captioned the post.

Just like last year, the HGTV star also received Mother's Day flowers from El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young.

The HGTV star's focus has been on her kids since the split, she wrote in her Instagram post announcing the breakup. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she shared at the time.

The single mom has also shared several sweet milestones with her kids since the end of the marriage after less than two years. Haack threw Taylor an elaborately themed 10th birthday party days after the split, they went on a family trip to Nashville in October, and she recently shared that Brayden and his little brother Hudson are finally getting along, joking that it "only took 19 months."

Last year, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting her older children with El Moussa amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that they are a "united front" when it comes to their kids.

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus is always " 'What's best for the kids?'"

"It's good we're on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!" she added.