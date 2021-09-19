Christina Haack Celebrates Josh Hall's Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'That Teenage Kinda Love'

"It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success," the HGTV star said of her relationship with the Austin-based realtor on Sunday

Christina Haack has a sweet birthday message for boyfriend Josh Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared an adorable smiling shot of the couple on the beach to Instagram on Sunday alongside some heartfelt words for her new beau.

"Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," she captioned the image. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," Haack added. "I love you Josh."

Haack and Hall were first reported to be dating shortly after the HGTV star's divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead was finalized in June. The couple, who originally split in September 2020, share son Hudson, 2, together.

On July 7, Haack and Hall were seen together at the Los Angeles International Airport ahead of her own birthday celebrations. Haack made the relationship Instagram official the next day with photos of herself and the Austin-based realtor out to dinner while on vacation.

"The most whimsical/romantic dinner," the reality star wrote alongside a picture of the two at a candlelit dinner, with Hall wrapping his arm around her.

In another Instagram post on July 8, Haack revealed that the couple had met "this past spring," adding that she "felt immediately crazy protective over him" knowing what was to come once their relationship went public.

"[I] wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote at the time. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."