WATCH: Christina Haack Delivers Speech at Best Friend's Wedding: We 'Manifested' Her 'Perfect Man'

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack's BFF and publicist Cassie Zebisch appears on Christina on the Coast and her highly personal Discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design

Christina Haack is getting to relive the moment she witnessed her best friend Cassie Zebisch get married.

Zebisch, who is the publicist and lifelong best friend of the Christina on the Coast star and has made cameos on her HGTV shows over the years, tied the knot with husband James Schienle on March 6 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. Though Zebisch didn't have bridesmaids for the mostly outdoor ceremony, Haack unofficially took on the "maid of honor" role and gave a heartfelt speech during the reception.

"Cassie, oh God, I love you. You have been my best friend through thick and thin, through all the highs and lows, and it's so obvious to everyone here how magical you two are and how perfect you two are for each other," the HGTV star said in the exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, above.

Haack continued, "So, if we manifested what her perfect man would look like. He would be kind. He would be sweet. He would be fun. He would be funny and have an amazing family. And she got everything she manifested and more. James, you are all of those things."

Cassie and James Wedding Cassie Zebisch and Christina Haack | Credit: Rich Lander/Chard Photography

"All your dreams will come true and you guys will be the best parents ever. Ever! I love you guys so much. I couldn't be more happy for you," she concluded. Zebisch revealed she is expecting her first child in a July 2 Instagram post.

Haack attended the wedding — which took place under a five-story, 100-year-old oak tree — with her daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa. She wore a Walter Collection gown for the special occasion and, at the time, shared photos of her time at the ceremony.

"Most beautiful wedding EVER. So much love in the air. My best friend is married!!!!!" Haack wrote on Instagram. "My best friend's wedding. The most selfless, inspirational, fun, beautiful human to exist. Cassie I love you… I carry your heart… I carry it in my heart."