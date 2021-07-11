Christina Haack Calls Smoking Toad Venom a 'Life Changing Experience' as She Shares New Snaps with Boyfriend

Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall went on a tropical vacation together for her 38th birthday

Christina Haack is enjoying her time away with boyfriend Joshua Hall.



The Christina on the Coast star, 33, shared a pair of cuddly new snaps with the realtor over the weekend, as the new couple spent time together in Mexico.

In one photo, the pair snuggled up together while standing in the water of a cave, while in the second snap they shared a romantic embrace. "Cenotes," she captioned the PDA-filled image, using a regional term to refer to the geographical feature.

"Tulum nights," she wrote alongside another video that showcased their picturesque surroundings.

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall

The mom of three also shared some more information about her experience smoking psychedelic toad venom. "A lot of people asking about the bufo toad venom," she wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a video with more information.

"Smoking the bufo toad venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post," she wrote, adding that her in experience it "felt like my ego was being ripped away from me - a much needed 'ego death.' "

Christina Haack Instagram Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack previously opened up about her experience with the unusual substance as she reflected on her journey to meeting her new boyfriend.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad," Haack shared on Thursday, adding that it "basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

Commonly known as toad venom, the secretion of Bufo Alvarius toads contains bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT, two substances known for their psychedelic properties. While some users say inhaling the vapors of the toad's secretion helps ease feelings of depression and stress, bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT are considered controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In her post, Haack said that when she met Hall this past spring, "the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," she continued, later adding, "so yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want,"

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Christina Haack, Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Christina Haack, Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

PEOPLE broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead, 42, on Tuesday when she and Hall were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for the birthday getaway.

A source shared at the time: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."