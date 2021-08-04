Christina Haack Calls Out Negative Commenters on New Photo With Josh Hall: 'Judgment Is a Mirror'

"Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers," the HGTV star captioned a recent post on Instagram with her boyfriend

Christina Haack isn't letting negative comments take away from the happiness she feels with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, recently posted a sweet selfie to Instagram of herself with the Austin-based realtor — whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in early July — and let followers know that she hadn't turned off the comments on the post, as she typically does when sharing photos of him, but she would if she had to.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Summer nights with my number [one emoji]," she began the post, adding a heart. "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people."

She continued: "People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s---. Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]."

She went on to say that she believes those who post negative comments about her are actually the most unhappy.

"What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self-hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self-love," she wrote. "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

She concluded the post with a peace sign emoji.

christina haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

Christina Haack Instagram Christina Haack and Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The Flip or Flop star later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Christina Haack and Joshua Hall | Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Is 'Super Remorseful' He 'Lashed Out' at Ex Christina Haack, Says Source

In late July, Haack praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, calling him her "Ride or Die."

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she captioned a photo of the pair sitting in a car.