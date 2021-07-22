Christina Haack went public with her relationship with Joshua Hall in early July

Christina Haack Calls Boyfriend Joshua Hall Her 'Ride or Die' After On-Set Dispute with Ex Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack has nothing but love for boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, praised Hall in a sweet tribute on her Instagram, Wednesday, calling the Austin-based realtor her "Ride or Die."

Alongside a picture of the couple sitting in a car, Haack wrote, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Haack went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgements and assumptions," adding that "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

She concluded her post with an emoji of a heart.

El Moussa reportedly lashed out at Haack after he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film, according to TMZ, who was first to report the conflict.

During the heated confrontation, El Moussa also allegedly yelled at Haack — exclaiming that he "made" her and referred to her as a "washed-up loser" — and compared the star to his current fiancée Heather Rae Young.

Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018, and both found fame with the launch of Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013. Despite their split, the pair — who share daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 — have continued to film the show together.

On Tuesday, Haack shared a photo of herself snuggled up to Taylor and Brayden.

"2 out of my 4 fav cuddle buddies," she wrote on her Instagram Story, seemingly referencing Hudson London — her 22-month old son with second husband Ant Anstead — and boyfriend Hall as the others.

The HGTV star continued sharing adorable family moments earlier on Wednesday, posting a shot of Hudson pursing his lips while sitting on the kitchen floor with a plastic bowl.

"When we can't find chairs and kids cup snacks 🙄😂," captioned Haack, who recently moved out of her Newport Beach, California, home after selling it for $5.35 million.

Another picture showed the mother of three talking a walk on a tree-lined path with her two older children. The family's French bulldog, Cash, was also along for the sweet family stroll.

"❤️❤️❤️," Haack wrote in the caption.

Haack went public with her relationship with Hall in early July, writing in part on her Instagram, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."