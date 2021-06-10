Christina Haack Braves Disgusting Fixer Upper While Filming Flip or Flop: Just 'Another Day' 

The HGTV star's latest project is one of the grossest she's ever seen

If you want the rainbow, sometimes you have to deal with a little rain - and Christina Haack knows that's true when it comes to flipping homes.

The designer, 37, has been renovating run-down houses on HGTV's Flip or Flop with her costar and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, for nine seasons now - but perhaps no home has needed more TLC than the one the pair are currently tackling.

The mom of three recently took to her Instagram Stories to show a California property that they're filming for an upcoming episode, showing fans the mounds of dirt, garbage and unidentifiable rotting objects that need to be cleared out before they can make over and relist the house.

"Another fun day on set," Haack captioned a series of videos she posted, scanning the home and its questionable contents, and showing El Moussa chatting with some crew members in one room. She added the song "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan to the post as well.

At one point, she turns the camera to one of her crew members, who is peering into a few jars full of cloudy liquid that appear to have been on the kitchen counter for quite some time.

"What do you think is in there?" Haack asks the crew member, who suggests it might be "rotten jam."

"There's like cobwebs in there," Haack says with a shudder, before the crew member makes his final guess at the contents: "It's tobacco, it's chewing tobacco."

"Another day…" the HGTV star says with a laugh.

In addition to filming Flip or Flop with El Moussa - with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 - Haack is also working on her solo show, Christina on the Coast, the third season of which premiered on June 3.

Earlier this month, Haack told PEOPLE that the new season is the most personal one yet, giving fans an inside look at how she's navigating life as a newly single mom after splitting from husband Ant Anstead in September. She shares also son Hudson, 1, with Anstead.

Fans will get to see milestone moments like hosting Taylor's 10th birthday party (days after announcing her split from Anstead), attending her best friend Cassie's wedding, getting a new Rottweiler puppy, learning how to surf and more.

"This season, all episodes are an hour, so you're going to see a lot of big projects, big transformations and big budgets, and then also these stories of things going on in my personal life," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like this season has a lot of really high design, a lot more personality - and it's definitely my favorite season."