Christina Haack and New Love Interest Joshua Hall Leave L.A. for Tropical Birthday Getaway

A source tells PEOPLE that the HGTV star and the Austin-based realtor "recently started dating each other" and that "it was an immediate, real connection"

Christina Haack is celebrating her upcoming birthday in a sunny locale — and with a new man!

The Christina on the Coast star and mom of three, who turns 38 on Friday, was pictured hand-in-hand with her new love interest at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, where the pair boarded a plane for a romantic birthday getaway, PEOPLE can confirm.

A source tells PEOPLE that Haack's new flame is Joshua Hall, a realtor based in Austin, Texas.

PEOPLE broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new in the wake of her divorce from Ant Anstead on Tuesday, with a source sharing that she has been seeing someone in the real estate industry.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

Christina Haack/instagram Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

Haack, whose divorce from Anstead, her second husband, was finalized in late June, shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday of a private, beachside suite where she and Hall are staying on vacation.

The video, which seems to have been recorded by Hall, shows Haack on a swing dressed in a white bikini, beside an outdoor bathtub that is being filled up with water. The song "Feel So Close," by Calvin Harris, was selected to play in the background.

Hall is the older brother of Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams, who have both seen their own time in the spotlight. Adams gained fame for her time on The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the Bartender," while Jessica, a former Playboy model, has appeared alongside her friend Kendra Wilkinson on Kendra and Kendra on Top.

Jessica is also the host of a podcast called Flashbacks, which she previously cohosted with her friend Heather Rae Young — also a former Playboy model, who is currently engaged to Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Anstead, 42, and the two-time Academy Award winner, 52, quickly hit it off after working together on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in which she appears, in early June.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

renee zellweger and ant anstead Credit: Vera Anderson/Wireimage; Michael Kovac/getty

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

On June 21, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack and Anstead had finalized their divorce. The pair share son Hudson, 21 months, and both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of him. Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with his first wife, Louise.

Haack announced news of their split in September, writing, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

"We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she added. An official divorce filing followed in November.

Last month, Haack told PEOPLE that she's been working on creating a fresh start for herself and her family, and shared that taking time away from the spotlight has helped her stay grounded in the present.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," the Flip or Flop star said at the time.