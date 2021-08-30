'My Ride or Die': A Look at Christina Haack & Joshua Hall's Whirlwind Romance
The HGTV star and the Austin-based realtor started dating in July, and have been enjoying their blossoming romance — while blocking out the haters — ever since
New Love Interest
A source told PEOPLE in July that Haack had a new love interest following her divorce from husband Ant Anstead, and they were headed out of town to celebrate her 38th birthday.
"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said, adding that the man works in real estate. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."
The announcement came less than two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Anstead had started dating actress Renée Zellweger.
Haack and Anstead split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June. The two share son Hudson, and Haack also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.
Birthday Getaway
The new couple were pictured hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport about to board a plane to celebrate Haack's 38th birthday in paradise. A source told PEOPLE on July 7 that Haack's new flame was Joshua Hall, a realtor based in Austin, Texas.
Haack shared a video to Instagram of a private, beachside suite where she and Hall stayed while on vacation. The video, which seems to have been recorded by Hall, showed Haack on a swing dressed in a white bikini, beside an outdoor bathtub filling with water, all set to the song "Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris.
Instagram Official
While on their romantic getaway, Haack shared her first photos of herself and Hall as a couple on her Instagram Stories. The first of the two photos showed the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table.
"The most whimsical/romantic dinner," Haack wrote on the photo.
The second photo was a selfie of the new couple smiling with their foreheads touching — Haack pulling Hall in close with a hand on his neck.
Inside Story
On July 8, Haack opened up about her relationship with Hall in a lengthy Instagram post. She talked about feeling "immediately crazy protective over him" and wanting to keep their privacy before "the tornado (media attention) hit."
She noted that she and Hall have had "a few solid months" of getting to know each other one-on-one without the world knowing, and that she "loved every second of it."
She ended her note simply by stating, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."
News to Her Ex
As the public learned about Haack's new relationship, the star's ex-husband El Moussa was just learning about the pair, too.
"We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning," El Moussa told PEOPLE in July.
El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young, has a surprising connection to Joshua and the betrothed pair have even met him a number of times. Joshua is the brother of one of Young's friends, Jessica Hall, Young confirmed to PEOPLE.
"It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Young said. "You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened."
Turning to Her 'Ride or Die'
Following an on-set dispute with El Moussa, Haack turned to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Hall.
"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions," she wrote. "… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ❤️"
Beach Babes
By the end of July, Haack shared photos from a fun family beach day with her three kids and Hall.
"Beach daze with all my babes," she captioned a series of photos on July 24, including a photo of her three kids smiling for the camera alongside their boogie boards, and a selfie of her and Hall wearing sunglasses and ball caps.
She also shared some sweet videos on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of Hall driving a golf cart full of her family and friends, and one of him hopping through some waves while hand-in-hand with Brayden.
Blocking Out the Haters
On Aug. 3, Haack took to Instagram again to address her relationship with Hall, and to protect what they have from "negative people."
"People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s***," she wrote.
"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself. What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," she continued.
"Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love," she concluded. "For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼"
Meeting Josh's 'Pretty Mama'
The couple has been enjoying summer and Hall's mom has joined in on the fun. Haack, who recently purchased a yacht and named it "Aftermath," posted a photo of the three smiling while boating off the coast of Southern California on Aug. 15.
"Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned her post on Instagram, adding a heart and sun emoji. Haack and Hall's mother appeared to be sipping on some bubbly, while Hall drank a beer.