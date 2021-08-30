A source told PEOPLE in July that Haack had a new love interest following her divorce from husband Ant Anstead, and they were headed out of town to celebrate her 38th birthday.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said, adding that the man works in real estate. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The announcement came less than two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Anstead had started dating actress Renée Zellweger.

Haack and Anstead split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June. The two share son Hudson, and Haack also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.