Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Spend a Kids-Free Thanksgiving Weekend in Napa: 'Thankful'

"Thank you for always making me feel special and another badass weekend together just being us. I love you," Josh Hall wrote to fiancée Christina Haack

Christina Haack and Josh Hall celebrated Turkey Day a different way this year.

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her real estate agent fiancé decamped to Northern California for a Thanksgiving weekend in the Napa wine country.

Both Haack and Hall posted on Instagram to memorialize their trip, sharing a few photos of their days spent sipping wine and exploring different vineyards.

Haack posted a couple of photos of the pair at HALL Wines winery in St. Helena, California, writing, "Hall [wine emoji] with Mr. Hall. [heart emoji]"

Hall gushed on Instagram, Sunday, about how great of a trip they had and how thankful he is for his fiancée.

"In this week of giving thanks, I'm thankful for this amazing woman who always makes me a priority. With so many other priorities in her life, she makes each one seem as if it's the only one," he captioned a slideshow of images from the weekend. "Thank you for always making me feel special and another badass weekend together just being us. I love you."

Haack and Hall have been busy jetting around the country and abroad, making frequent visits to her new home in Nashville with the kids, as well as enjoying a few grown-up getaways to Mexico.

News of their engagement came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday on a romantic getaway.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall.