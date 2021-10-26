Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Have Date Night at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

The pair's latest outing comes three weeks after they attended a '70s-themed party

Christina Haack is getting spooky!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and fiancé Joshua Hall at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights on Sunday.

The couple posed with their arms wrapped around each other in front of Hogwarts Castle in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the theme park.

"👑 🏰 👻" Haack captioned the post.

The pair's latest outing comes three weeks after they attended a 1970s-themed party. At the time, the HGTV star shared a mirror selfie of herself and Hall looking groovy in their costumes.

In the photo, the couple posed in a closet, with Haack wearing a black-and-white newsprint mini dress and brown knee-high boots. Hall sported a pair of aviators and a dramatic deep-V button-up as he held his fiancé close.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall Credit: Christina Haack Instagram

"Heading out to that 70s party 💿 ✌🏼," Haack captioned the photo. She also shared a video to her Instagram Stories of a shirtless Hall showing off some of his costume — and his far-out dance moves.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship with the Austin-based realtor as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico. In September, the mom of three announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram.

The HGTV star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."