Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Finalize Divorce 9 Months After They Announced Split

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have officially closed the door to their marriage.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, and the Wheeler Dealers star, 42, have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE can confirm.

Both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson, 21 months.

News of the pair's divorce comes 9 months after Haack announced their split.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote, in September 2020. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

An official divorce filing came in November 2020.

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Haack and Anstead recently opened up to PEOPLE about their divorce.

The HGTV star - who is also a mom to daughter Taylor, 10 and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa - told PEOPLE that she's made the conscious decision to share less about her personal life with fans.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," Haack said in June. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun."

Anstead - who is also a father to daughter Amelie, 17 and son Archie, 14, with his first wife - meanwhile, told PEOPLE his divorce with Haack really put into perspective what matters most in his life.

"When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]," the TV host told PEOPLE in June. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."