Christina Haack Shared Her Favorite Home Finds on Amazon for a Spring Refresh, and Prices Start at $15

Not sure how to style floating shelves? Haack shared a bunch of decor picks that look great on shelves, coffee tables, and other areas that could use an upgrade, too. She's a fan of this set of neutral vases that go well with different color schemes. Thanks to their different heights, they're an easy way to create dimension. She suggested putting fake greenery, like these eucalyptus stems, in them if you don't want to deal with the upkeep of real plants.