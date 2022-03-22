Christina Haack Shared Her Favorite Home Finds on Amazon for a Spring Refresh, and Prices Start at $15
If you're bummed that you won't get to see Christina Haack work her interior design magic on Flip or Flop, you don't have to wait until the new season of Christina on the Coast for major home decor inspiration from the HGTV star.
Haack recently went on Amazon Live to share 35 of her favorite home finds on the site for a spring refresh. During the hourlong livestream, she and her best friend Cassie Zebisch raved about functional and stylish decor pieces — all of which Haack has in her own home. From boho throw blankets to industrial chain link decor to mid-century modern planters, her picks feature a mix of design styles, so you're bound to find something that will fit in with your home.
Shop Christina Haack's Top Home Picks on Amazon
- Bourina Beige Throw Blanket, $20.99 (orig. $24.69)
- Jetec Decorative Wood Link Chain, $32.97
- Finehous Mid-Century Cement Planter with Stand, $59.95
- Bameos Floating Shelf, $28.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set, Set of 3, $34.99
- Cewor 24-Piece Artificial Eucalyptus Stems, $14.99
- Kalifano Angel Aura Quartz Geode, $21.77 (orig. $29.99)
- Library by Design Bundle of Decorative Books, Set of 5, $74
- Purawood Expandable Bamboo Silverware Organizer, $29.95 (orig. $32.95)
- Handicrafts Home Jewelry Box in White Bone Inlay, $27.99
- Serene Spaces Living Faux Echeveria Succulent in Bowl, $65
- S-snail-oo Wood Black Wood Chain Link, $22.99
- Tom Ford Hardcover, $83.14
- Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray, $24.99
- Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers, Set of 14, $36.92 with coupon (orig. $59.97)
- Salad Bowls Wooden Bowl with Wood Bead Garland, $29.90
- Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style Hardcover, $82.62
- Stone & Beam Industrial Round Concrete Table Lamp, $76.32
- PSW 12-Inch Garden Bowl in Dark Charcoal, $21.18 (orig. $22.82)
- Unknown1 12-Inch Concrete Bowl, $86.99
- Likon Small Ceramic Vases, Set of 3, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Antspirit Store Artificial Olive Branch Stems, $18.89
- Eastern Rock White Ceramic Vase, $27.90 (orig. $29.50)
- Wild: The Legendary Horses of Sable Island Hardcover, $95
- Costa Farms Live Indoor Fiddle Leaf Plant with Planter, $44.29 (orig. $46.99)
- Brooklinen 4-Piece Luxe Core Queen-Size Sheet Set in White, $175
- PHF Organic Cotton Waffle Blanket, $46.74 (orig. $56.99)
- ShangTianFeng Moon Decor, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves, Set of 2, $17.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Rivet and Thread Modern Geometric Vase, $23.11
- Extreme Rocks and Fossils Store Amethyst Cluster, $49.99)
- Kurrajong Farmhouse Artificial Plant in Planter, $27.95 (orig. $29.95)
- Chbjdan Amber Glass Soap Dispenser, Set of 2, $15.99
- A.C.T. Essential Green Incense Holder, $55
Haack kicked off the Amazon Live by sharing one of her favorite pieces: floating shelves. Not only does she install floating shelves in most of the homes she designs, but they're also staples throughout her own home. She highlighted this floating shelf, saying it's affordable and easy to install. She also points out that it has a lot of space to display your favorite items.
Buy It! Bameos Floating Shelf, $28.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Not sure how to style floating shelves? Haack shared a bunch of decor picks that look great on shelves, coffee tables, and other areas that could use an upgrade, too. She's a fan of this set of neutral vases that go well with different color schemes. Thanks to their different heights, they're an easy way to create dimension. She suggested putting fake greenery, like these eucalyptus stems, in them if you don't want to deal with the upkeep of real plants.
Buy It! Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set, Set of 3, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cewor 24-Piece Artificial Eucalyptus Stems, $14.99; amazon.com
Another decorating tip she had for a simple way to add dimension to floating shelves is to layer items. Depending on your design preference, you can add a sparkly crystal or a wooden chain link on top of a stack of coffee table books placed horizontally.
Buy It! Kalifano Angel Aura Quartz Geode, $21.77 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Jetec Decorative Wood Link Chain, $32.97; amazon.com
IMAGE: bundle-of-black-beige-ivory-tan-books.jpg
Buy It! Library by Design Bundle of Decorative Books, Set of 5, $74; amazon.com
Just in time for spring cleaning, Haack also recommended a couple of handy storage finds to keep your home organized. To make sure your kitchen stays tidy, she suggested this bamboo silverware tray that has multiple slots. Amazon shoppers love that the "versatile" organizer can expand to their drawers. Looking for stylish storage solutions in living areas? Haack is all about this jewelry box to keep items like remotes or chargers on hand but out of sight.
For more spring decor inspo and styling tips, watch the Amazon Livestream to see all of Haack's top home picks.
Buy It! Purawood Expandable Bamboo Silverware Organizer, $29.99 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Handicrafts Home Jewelry Box in White Bone Inlay, $27.99; amazon.com
