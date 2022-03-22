Shop

Christina Haack Shared Her Favorite Home Finds on Amazon for a Spring Refresh, and Prices Start at $15

From floating shelves to ceramic vases, these are her top picks
By Isabel Garcia March 21, 2022 10:00 PM
If you're bummed that you won't get to see Christina Haack work her interior design magic on Flip or Flop, you don't have to wait until the new season of Christina on the Coast for major home decor inspiration from the HGTV star.

Haack recently went on Amazon Live to share 35 of her favorite home finds on the site for a spring refresh. During the hourlong livestream, she and her best friend Cassie Zebisch raved about functional and stylish decor pieces — all of which Haack has in her own home. From boho throw blankets to industrial chain link decor to mid-century modern planters, her picks feature a mix of design styles, so you're bound to find something that will fit in with your home. 

Shop Christina Haack's Top Home Picks on Amazon

Haack kicked off the Amazon Live by sharing one of her favorite pieces: floating shelves. Not only does she install floating shelves in most of the homes she designs, but they're also staples throughout her own home. She highlighted this floating shelf, saying it's affordable and easy to install. She also points out that it has a lot of space to display your favorite items. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bameos Floating Shelf, $28.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Not sure how to style floating shelves? Haack shared a bunch of decor picks that look great on shelves, coffee tables, and other areas that could use an upgrade, too. She's a fan of this set of neutral vases that go well with different color schemes. Thanks to their different heights, they're an easy way to create dimension. She suggested putting fake greenery, like these eucalyptus stems, in them if you don't want to deal with the upkeep of real plants.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set, Set of 3, $34.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cewor 24-Piece Artificial Eucalyptus Stems, $14.99; amazon.com

Another decorating tip she had for a simple way to add dimension to floating shelves is to layer items. Depending on your design preference, you can add a sparkly crystal or a wooden chain link on top of a stack of coffee table books placed horizontally.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kalifano Angel Aura Quartz Geode, $21.77 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jetec Decorative Wood Link Chain, $32.97; amazon.com

IMAGE: bundle-of-black-beige-ivory-tan-books.jpg

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Library by Design Bundle of Decorative Books, Set of 5, $74; amazon.com

Just in time for spring cleaning, Haack also recommended a couple of handy storage finds to keep your home organized. To make sure your kitchen stays tidy, she suggested this bamboo silverware tray that has multiple slots. Amazon shoppers love that the "versatile" organizer can expand to their drawers. Looking for stylish storage solutions in living areas? Haack is all about this jewelry box to keep items like remotes or chargers on hand but out of sight.  

For more spring decor inspo and styling tips, watch the Amazon Livestream to see all of Haack's top home picks. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Purawood Expandable Bamboo Silverware Organizer, $29.99 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Handicrafts Home Jewelry Box in White Bone Inlay, $27.99; amazon.com

