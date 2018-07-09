Christina El Moussa's Boyfriend Declares His Love in Sky Writing for her 35th Birthday

Christina El Moussa‘s boyfriend, Ant Anstead, is not about a low-key birthday card.

For the Flip or Flop star’s 35th, her British TV star beau declared his feelings for her in just about the grandest way possible: sky writing.

“I [heart] C,” read the message in the clouds, which Anstead, 39, captured in an Instagram video that also shows El Moussa lounging in a bikini beside a resort pool.

While El Moussa’s special day is Monday, the couple have been celebrating all weekend.

On Sunday, Anstead, who currently stars on Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, posted a video of him letting her know they were going on a surprise getaway, noting “you only need a bikini,” as they set out on the trip in a convertible.

“It’s @christinaelmoussa birthday weekend. So I’ve planned a few surprises. Oh she’s so so so nosey!!,” he captioned the video, adding, “Happy birthday to the single most amazing lady (now just sit back and chill…) xxx love you.”

On Monday, he shared a gallery of photos of the pair enjoying a romantic dinner, video chatting on a plane, putting on face masks, and grinning and laughing with one another.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this absolute LEGEND!!!! 35 today!!! @Christinaelmoussa you make me laugh every single day! You are crazy! In a good way! An inspiration! You saved me! Oh and not too shabby for 35!!!” Anstead wrote alongside the selection of photos.

El Moussa, who just announced a new solo HGTV show, replied in the comments, writing, “Although I must admit I’m confused by your birthday photo choices. I love you. Gonna be the best year yet.”

The couple met through a mutual friend and started dating in November 2017 despite El Moussa’s initial reservations, she tells PEOPLE. “I was definitely not looking to meet anyone. I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.”

But after one date, the pair had an “instant connection” and have been inseparable ever since.

Anstead, 39, is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Louise, with whom he has two children, back in England. But for Christina, his divorce dealings are not a concern. “I’ve been through it myself, so I understand the process and am very supportive,” she says.

In their 9-month courtship, the pair have traveled the world together, jetting to Anstead’s native England, as well as South Africa and Mexico for vacations. Back home, their relationship has gotten the all-clear from their most important important people in El Moussa’s life: her kids with ex-husband Tarek — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2.

“My kids love him,” she says. “Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.’”

And El Moussa is on the same page. “I can see myself getting married to him,” Christina says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”