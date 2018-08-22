Christina El Moussa Stuck in Hawaii Ahead of Hurricane Lane: 'Maui Wasn’t Ready for Us to Leave'

The conclusion of Christina El Moussa‘s Hawaii vacation is a flop.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, missed her flight out of Maui because of traffic from an impending hurricane and a medical emergency. The HGTV star was traveling with her children Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 3—whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—and her boyfriend Ant Anstead along with his two children Amelie, 14, and Archie, 12.

“First time I have ever missed a flight. Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits. And with 4 kids in tow,” she wrote on Instagram. “I guess Maui wasn’t ready for us to leave.”

Tamra Judge, 50, from The Real Housewives of Orange County, commented, “That’s the worst.”

Anstead, 39, posted the same picture and wrote, “Pre hurricane chaos and we have missed our flight!!!! I can think of worse places to be stranded! for the kids….. it’s an ADVENTURE.”

He added, “I am good at building tents from palm trees.”

Hurricane Lane, a category 5 hurricane, is endangering Maui and Honolulu Counties, according to The Weather Channel. A hurricane watch is in effect from Thursday to Saturday.

El Moussa and Anstead had previously posted positively about their getaway.

Alongside one sunset snapshot of the couple, El Moussa wrote, “Luau with the kids at sunset and the sound of the waves crashing….. #magical.”

Anstead posted a group photo and raved, “Absolutely EPIC first day in Maui!! what a special place, the sunset is breath taking! Although almost missing the flight with this chaotic bunch of legends was hilarious. what a lucky chap I am #blessed.”

El Moussa, who began dating Anstead in 2017, gushed over her new beau in July.

“I can see myself getting married to him,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”