Christina El Moussa on 'Starting from Scratch’ After Divorce: ’This Year Is a Rebuild’

Christina El Moussa is creating a new life for herself nearly two years after her marriage came crashing down.

At the end of 2017, as her divorce from ex-husband Tarek was about be finalized, and a new relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead was just beginning to blossom, the Flip or Flop star had a vision for the year ahead.

“It was New Year’s Eve, and I was looking at 2018, and I thought of the year as the rebuild,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “I’m starting from scratch, basically.”

El Moussa is moving to a new house in Newport Beach, California, after selling the one she shared with Tarek in Yorba Linda, and filming a new solo HGTV series, Christina on the Coast.

“The first episode is going to follow me house hunting for my new house and choosing it, and then fixing it up and moving the kids in,” says Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with Tarek. “I’m super, super excited about that.” Seven more episodes will show the real estate investor and designer helping other homeowners make over their spaces to mirror her coastal style.

“I’m really excited to do my own thing,” Christina says. “It’s going to be fun and lighthearted. I feel like it’s a win-win.”

While no decision has been made on whether Flip or Flop will continue, Christina says both she and Tarek would be excited to continue working together but admits that viewers will see more of their tension this time around.

“In the past, if Tarek and I would get into an argument, they would turn off the camera. Now, they just let it roll. I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together.”

With so much to look forward to, Christina’s new life is already in motion. “I’m just so happy,” she says. “And for the first time in a long time, I feel at peace, which is such a good feeling.”

