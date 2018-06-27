Christina El Moussa on Ex Tarek Bumping Into New Boyfriend Ant Anstead at Kids' Soccer Games

Christina El Moussa is balancing time with her new British TV star boyfriend and her ex-husband and current co-star, Tarek — occasionally at the same time.

The HGTV star, who just announced a new solo series, Christina on the Coast, opened up about what happens when the men in her life cross paths. “Ant comes to the kids’ soccer games, and [Tarek has] met Ant multiple times and he likes him. He thinks he’s a good guy,” she tells Access Live.

Asked how Tarek reacted to her new romance, she said, “I think he had an idea. We’d been dating since about November 2017. So he knew that we were together.”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Ponders Becoming a Hot Yoga Instructor as Ex Christina Announces New Solo Show

The friendly exes continue to work together filming their hit show Flip or Flop — season 7, the first they filmed after divorcing, is airing now — and Christina maintains their working relationship has “been really good,” adding “I think it’s really fun incorporating more of our personal lives into it.”

She also breaks down her feelings for her new guy: “I am dating an absolutely amazing person named Ant Anstead. He’s fun, he’s funny, he’s grounded, he’s gorgeous. He’s honestly my best friend.” Anstead, who’s well known in the U.K. as an automotive expert and TV personality from the show For the Love of Cars, is also a friend of Prince Harry.

Anstead had previously shared on social media that he’d been texting with the Duke of Sussex asking for advice on “dating a Yank,” but noted the tips he received would “be kept secret!” When asked about their friendship, Christina replies, “Yes, maybe,” but declines to share other details.

RELATED: Christina and Tarek El Moussa Embrace the Awkward in First Flip or Flop Episode Since Divorce

The couple first confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post in January, and have since enjoyed a handful of romantic vacations as well as low-key hang time with their kids. Christina shares Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, with Tarek and Anstead has two children from a previous marriage.

Christina and Tarek announced their split publicly in December 2016, noting they’d secretly been living apart for months.