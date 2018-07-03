Christina El Moussa on Boyfriend Ant Anstead: ‘I Can See Myself Getting Married to Him’

Christina El Moussa‘s new man Anthony ‘Ant’ Anstead is marriage material!

The Flip or Flop star has been dating the British TV personality since last November, and it may not be long before the couple makes their relationship official.

“I can see myself getting married to him,” Christina says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Opens Up About Her Painful Divorce: ‘I Felt Like I Was Drowning’

Christina El Moussa/Instagram

Christina, 34, first met Anstead, who restores vintage classic cars on Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, through a mutual friend after she split from ex-husband Tarek. “I was definitely not looking to meet anyone. I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.”

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Christina El Moussa— I’ve Never Been So Happy!, streaming now on peopletv.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Justin Coit

But after agreeing to one date, the pair had an “instant connection” and have been inseparable ever since.

Anstead, 39, is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Louise, with whom he has two children, back in England. But for Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with ex-husband Tarek, his divorce dealings are not a concern. “I’ve been through it myself, so I understand the process and am very supportive,” she says.

What’s more, he already has the approval of the two most important people in the HGTV star’s life.

Justin Coit

RELATED: Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Series: ‘I’m Excited to Do My Own Thing’

“My kids love him,” Christina says. Brayden and Anstead “have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff,” while Taylor is even more attached: “Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.’”

Adding more kids to their brood is up for debate, says Christina. “We already have four between us, so that’s a lot.”

For more on Christina El Moussa pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Monday.