Honeymoon bliss!

Newlyweds Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are sharing adorable photos from their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, married the Wheelers Dealers host, 39, in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California on Dec. 22. The pair began dating in October 2017.

“Magic hour ✨🏝,” El Moussa captioned one snap of the couple sharing a kiss in front of the sunset at a Bora Bora resort.

Anstead also shared a series of photos on his Instagram, writing, “Honeymooning ❤️🔥🔥😎😍💍🇬🇧🇺🇸 with the wifey #HMF x x”.

Ant Anstead and Christina El Moussa in Bora Bora Ant Anstead/Instagram

To successfully pull off their hush-hush “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Instead, guests walked into a wedding. Under an altar in their front yard, the couple exchanged vows with their children close by. (El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek, and Anstead has daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.)

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead's wedding Rich Lander | CHARD Photo

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE about the December wedding. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added. “Everything we wanted.”