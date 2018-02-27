Christina El Moussa Has a New Job that Could Make Ex Tarek Her Professional Rival

Christina El Moussa has a new gig, and it may pit her against her former husband and current HGTV costar, Tarek.

The Flip or Flop designer, 34, has signed on with the Newport Beach branch of luxury real estate firm Christie’s, according to the Orange County Register.

“Pleased to announce Christina El Moussa has joined our Real Estate family! She’s the perfect fit with her wealth of knowledge, unshakable drive, positive energy and chill vibe,” Robin Milonakis, a regional vice president, said in a statement released by the company.

Tarek, 34, teamed up with the local office of Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Christie’s longtime rival, in November, meaning the friendly exes could soon be competing professionally. While it’s not clear in what capacity each will be working with the high-end firms, both worked in real estate prior to landing their HGTV show. “We met in a real estate office, so we started our relationship working together,” Christina explained in an early trailer for the series.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Both offices currently have several listings with asking prices over $20 million. Christie’s priciest offering is a five-story, five-bedroom beachfront mansion going for $26.9 million. Sotheby’s is listing a $22.9 million six-bedroom mansion with an infinity-edge pool and views out to Catalina island.

Christina, who is dating British TV personality Ant Antstead, and Tarek have continued their business relationship without incident since they split publicly in December 2016. They have continued to work together filming new episodes of Flip or Flop. and producing a new series, Chi-Town Flip, for their joint production company. They also coparent their two children, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2. They finalized their divorce in January.