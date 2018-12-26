Christina El Moussa Spends Christmas Eve with New Hubby Ant Anstead and Their 'Blended' Family

The more, the merrier—especially during the holidays!

Newlyweds Christina (who has changed her last name to Anstead) and Ant Anstead spent Christmas Eve together, with all four of their kids. The Flip or Flop star — who shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex husband Tarek El Moussa — shared a sweet snap of her and the kids with Anstead and his children from a previous marriage, daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, on Instagram.

“#BLENDED Christmas Eve Love ♥️🎄,” Christina captioned the photo.

While the couple got to have some alone time during a holiday party on Christmas day, Tarek (with whom she shares custody), spent the big day with the kids. The single dad got into the spirit earlier this month when he went all out decking the halls of his new house Costa Mesa, California. “It was super exciting decorating this year because it’s a fresh start in our new home as a family since the divorce,” El Moussa tells PEOPLE.

Tarek, Taylor, Braydon and more family members are heading to Vail, Colorado, on Dec. 26 to “keep the fun going,”

Christina and Anstead married just three days before Christmas on Dec. 22 in a surprise “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California.

To pull off their secret “I dos,” the pair asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house, where a charter bus would then transport the group to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Instead, guests walked into a wedding. Under an altar in their front yard, the couple — who began dating in October 2017 — exchanged vows with their children close by.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family, so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“We wanted it to be rustic romance,” said Christina of the intimate ceremony. She wore a lace dress by designer Ines Di Santo. She adds: “We couldn’t be any happier!”