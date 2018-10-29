Christina El Moussa Celebrates One Year with Boyfriend Ant Anstead: 'I Love Our Blended Family'

Christina El Moussa is feeling the love with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star shared a heartfelt message to her British TV presenter beau on Instagram, but not without warning her followers that she was about to share some big feelings.

“If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental/mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling,” she began the lengthy caption of a photo showing her and Anstead sharing a kiss with their arms around one another.

El Moussa, 35, and Anstead, 39, began dating a year ago after, she recalls, he called her for the first time and they spoke for exactly 29 minutes. Then, two days later, while the host of Discovery’s Wheelers and Dealers was attending an automotive trade show in Las Vegas, he FaceTimed her.

“(I was thinking who FaceTimes),” she recalls. “Anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours… two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since #FATE.”

“@Ant_Anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is,” she continues. “You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.

She ends the post with a quote from a song by her “fav artist” Elvis Presley, “Wise men say only fools rush in…but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

El Moussa and Anstead were introduced by a mutual friend after she split from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. She also still stars alongside her ex on their HGTV show, Flip or Flop. “I was definitely not looking to meet anyone,” she told PEOPLE in July. “I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.”

Nevertheless, she agreed to go on one date, and the pair had an “instant connection.”

Anstead also penned his own anniversary message to the TV decorator alongside a gallery of ten photos of the pair, writing that he “knew then” that she was special after she answered his phone call and FaceTime.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet!” he writes. “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

“We have seen a ton of sunsets, drunk a fair amount of champagne and had some of the most jaw dropping weirdest moments that makes me believe in fate!” he continues. “Our blended family just CLICK! I love our four kids! [You’re] my spiritual warrior and YOU saved me! A true unicorn! Where has this last year gone?? Cannot wait to discover the next year and beyond with you! #HMF love you!”

Anstead then finishes the post with a series of emojis, including two hearts, two flames, a British flag, an American flag, a unicorn, an ant, and a green check mark. “X x x #Act2,” he writes.

Anstead separated from ex-wife Louise, with whom he has two children, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15, in 2017, and their similar history seems to have brought the new couple closer. “I’ve been through it myself, so I understand the process and am very supportive,” El Moussa told PEOPLE in July.

“I can see myself getting married to him,” she said. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”