Prince Harry doled out some royal dating advice to Christina El Moussa’s boyfriend — but the British TV presenter is keeping mum on the details!

Ant Anstead, best know in the U.K. as the host of Channel 4’s For the Love of Cars, revealed that early in his courtship with the Flip or Flop host, 34, he turned to none other than Meghan Markle’s new husband for some insights on how to woo an American woman.

“I text Harry a few months ago asking for tips for dating a Yank,” Anstead, 39, writes in a post on Instagram, congratulating the royal. But as far as what was said during the exchange, “His reply will be kept secret!!!!!!!” Anstead says.

Anstead goes on to describe Harry as a “proper fella,” hailing him for his strength throughout the years. “Lost his mum as a kid, fought in the army, stands for tons of charities and instrumental in the Invictus games plus so so so much more!” he says. “And aside from all of that is a cheeky chap with a great sense of [humor] who truly represents a current and modern 21st century royal! Hats off to you.”

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Although the car enthusiast, who currently stars in the Discovery show Wheelers and Dealers, says his lips are sealed when it comes to Harry’s advice for American romancing, whatever he suggested clearly worked. Anstead and El Moussa have been at one another’s side for the past six months, jetting off on romantic vacations, going out for date nights and spending time with his children from a previous relationship, as well as her kids — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — who she shares with ex Tarek.

On Saturday, Anstead brought her along to a garden party to celebrate Harry and Meghan’s big day, and give her a taste of his country’s traditions.

“I’m slowly teaching [Christina] some Britishness,” he writes on a photo of the couple. “Today it’s Pimms, scones jam and cream, cucumber sandwiches and tea. Along with some etiquette! She’s doing really well.”

El Moussa was equally excited about joining the festivities, writing “Guests at a Fancy garden party at the British Consulate Generals residence celebrating the royal wedding (and learning some British etiquette) with my own gorgeous British prince.”