Newlyweds Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Reveal They Say 'Happy Anniversary' Every Sunday

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead always have a reason to celebrate!

While on their honeymoon in Bora Bora, the newlyweds revealed that ever since they began dating, they’ve been saying “Happy Anniversary” to each another every Sunday, presumably to honor each week they’ve been together.

In a video Anstead posted to Instagram, El Moussa walks down the boardwalk away from an overwater bungalow while sporting sunglasses, a gray wrap dress and flip flops. “Happy Anniversary,” she says to the camera while smiling.

“This is FUNNY to us as ever since we met we say ‘happy anniversary’ EVERY Sunday!!” Anstead captioned the video. “Yup…. dorks #HMF xx.”

During their honeymoon, the couple has been staying at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora while soaking up the sun, drinking champagne, and swimming in the island’s crystal clear waters.

One evening at sunset, they shared a romantic kiss by the water’s edge.

“Magic hour,” El Moussa captioned the photo.

The pair, who began dating in October 2017, jetted off to the island in the South Pacific following their secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 22.

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa told PEOPLE of the celebration in December. “Everything we wanted.”