How Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead 'Saved Each Other' After Their Respective Divorces

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are still relishing in newlywed life following their Dec. 22 wedding, but before their dream “I dos,” they both experienced their fair share of heartbreak.

El Moussa, 35, split from ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek in 2016, following an “unfortunate incident” where he fled their home with a gun onto state park property, prompting a helicopter and 11 officers to respond to the scene. The dramatic news made her a tabloid fixture.

“It was a crazy couple of years,” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. But after meeting English-born Anstead, 39, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, in November 2017, “It’s like my life did a 180.”

Anstead, who split from ex-wife Louise in July 2017, couldn’t agree more. “We’ve both had challenges, but ever since we met it’s just been an instant connection.”

Both have children with their exes: El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with Tarek, 37, while Anstead is father to daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, with his ex. “It’s the six of us,” says Anstead of their new blended family. “We’re very lucky because from day one everyone instantly clicked. It feels like we’re all supposed to be together.”

Now, as El Moussa, who’s changing her last name to Anstead, and her husband settle into married life, they are counting their many blessings.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” says Anstead. “She saved me.”

Adds El Moussa, “We saved each other.”