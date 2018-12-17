Are Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead heading for the alter?

The Flip or Flop star, 35, and her British beau of just over a year were looking smitten while “celebrating something special” with an indulgent meal this weekend, according to a post on his Instagram that fans think may be a subtle engagement announcement.

“Celebrating something special tonight with some steak and wine ….aaaaannndddd…. this epic cinnamon/caramel/ice cream/cholesterol on a plate desert #blessed x x,” Anstead, 39, who hosts Discovery’s Wheelers and Dealers, captioned a photo of the pair enjoying an epic dessert, adding a tongue out and a heart eyes emoji.

While no ring was visible in the sweet snap, followers pointed out in the comments that Christina’s hands were noticeably cropped out of the photo.

A representative for El Moussa tells PEOPLE the celebration was for the wrap of her new solo HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, which premieres in May.

El Moussa announced the new series exclusively on People.com in May, saying, “I’m excited to do my own thing. It’s going to be fun and light-hearted. I feel like it’s a win-win.”

She added, “I’ll be able to do what I like more which is the design part. That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget.”

The HGTV star has been dating Anstead, who is also well known in the U.K. for hosting the Channel 4 series For the Love of Cars, since last fall. She told PEOPLE in July that it may not be long before the couple makes their relationship official.

“I can see myself getting married to him,” she said in a PEOPLE cover story. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

El Moussa met Anstead through a mutual friend after she split from her husband of seven years, Tarek, with whom she still appears on Flip or Flop. “I was definitely not looking to meet anyone. I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.” But after agreeing to one date, the pair had an “instant connection” and have been inseparable ever since.

They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2018, when Christina posted a photo of them going for a New Year’s Day bike ride.

Since then, they’ve traveled the world together, visiting his native Britain, going on an African safari and a couple’s trip to Mexico, and vacationing in Hawaii with their blended family. Christina and Tarek have two children — Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3 — and Anstead shares Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15, with his ex, Louise, who he was in the process of divorcing in July.

The couple marked their one-year anniversary in October with a pair of heartfelt Instagrams.

“@Ant_Anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is,” Christina wrote. “You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.”

In a post of his own, Anstead called Christina, “the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet” adding, “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

Anstead already has the approval of the two most important people in Christina’s life.

“My kids love him,” she told PEOPLE. Brayden and Anstead “have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff,” while Taylor is even more attached: “Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.’”