Christina Anstead Vows to Prioritize Quality 'Adult Alone Time' with Husband Ant During Date

Christina and Ant Anstead are making sure to spend some quality time together amid their busy lives and raising their blended family.

The couple — who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month — stepped away from their parenting duties to enjoy a bike ride with one another in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday. They later capped off their date with a movie.

“Mom + Dad took a little time for ourselves yesterday — electric bike ride to fashion island (where we watched the movie ‘Bombshell’ -so good) … it’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary,” Christina revealed in a post on Instagram Sunday alongside a selfie of the pair on their bikes.

The HGTV star also opened up about their struggles to find time for each other, and their determination to fix that.

“Not good obviously… I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one with me time but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that,” she added. “We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do …. time to make sure I make this a priority…❤️.”

Since meeting back in November 2017, Christina and Ant have been inseparable. In the first season of their show, Christina on the Coast, fans got to see the moment Christina and Ant decided to officially move in together, and when the couple walked into their new house for the first time.

Then, they held a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22, 2018.

Soon after, the couple welcomed their first child together, Hudson London, in September. He joins older siblings Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9 — whom Christina shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — and Archie, 13, and Amelie, 16, Ant’s kids from his previous marriage.

For their anniversary, Christina shared a heartfelt post with a video from their secret wedding, revealing she had already been pregnant with their son at the time.

“Happy Anniversary, 1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this!” Christina wrote. “What a year it’s been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea – 🤭. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you. ❤️.”

The family recently celebrated New Years’ with one another, the proud mom sharing a family photo showing everyone in matching pajamas in front of a giant “LOVE” sign in their backyard.