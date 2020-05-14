"Thank God for modern communications and thank God they are also safe!" Ant Anstead wrote

Christina Anstead's Stepkids Are 'Trapped in the U.K.' amid Pandemic, Says Dad Ant

Ant Anstead is missing his kids Amelie and Archie, who are "trapped" in Europe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ant, who is originally from the United Kingdom, posted a photo of his "daily" FaceTime call with "these two legends" — Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife explaining that "flights to California [are] cancelled" and the kids are "still trapped in the U.K."

They are very likely with their mother, Louise, who still lives in the U.K. Ant and Louise split in 2017.

Ant married Christina Anstead in 2019. The couple share 8-month-old son Hudson London. Christina also shares children Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 4 with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa,

"Does anyone have a jet that can fly 5500 miles?? Thank God for modern communications and thank God they are also safe! The moment they open airports they are here!" Ant, 41, continued in his post.

"Miss you like crazio @amelieanstead @archoanstead❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧"

In response to the post, Christina commented with a number of broken heart emojis.

Many airlines have suspended flights and some airports have closed in response to the global health crisis.

Back in March, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel for people from much of Europe in response to the outbreak.

As of March 16, according to gov.uk, the United Kingdom public sector information website, British nationals would not be allowed to enter the USA if they had been in the UK, Ireland, Schengen zone, Iran or China.

Ant's post comes after Christina revealed in April that their blended family easter plans were "canceled" due to the virus.

The Christina on the Coast star, 36, shared a selfie to Instagram of the couple celebrating the holiday weekend with flutes of champagne, and her husband giving her a sweet peck on the cheek. “Well… we were supposed to be in the desert with my parents and all 5 kids — but those plans are canceled,” wrote the mother of three.

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead with their children Ant Anstead Instagram

Instead, Christina and Ant decided to “roll with the punches,” and their kids spent time with other family members.

Ant’s daughter Amelie commented on Christina’s post, writing, “Missing you guys all so much 💓.”

Still, Ant and Christina have been making the most of their time.

On Mother's Day, Ant shared a sweet tribute to his wife writing, "You are the glue that holds our chaos together!! ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing woman! And to all the mums out there... remember ... what you are doing is (actually) life changing!"

"Wifey... you make this bonkers, crazy, modern, blended family of ours seem semi normal (for a moment) as you carry each of us! I witness the work and love you put in every day! You are an amazing mum (correct spelling 🤓) and an inspiration!"

Christina spoke with PEOPLE about co-parenting with El Moussa, and how they’ve managed to put up a united front despite the challenges that have come with the coronavirus and social distancing.