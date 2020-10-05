Christina Anstead Vacations with 2 Older Kids, While Ex Ant Stays Home With Son Hudson, 1

The Christina on the Coast star and the Wheelers Dealers host split in September after less than two years of marriage

Christina Anstead is enjoying a vacation in Tennessee with her two older kids in the wake of her split from husband Ant.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, posted photos to Instagram on Sunday of her getaway to Nashville with two of her three children — Taylor Reese, 10, and Brayden James, 5, whom she shares with her ex Tarek El Moussa — while Ant stayed home with their 1-year-old, Hudson London.

“Smooth As Tennessee Whiskey 🍁,” the HGTV host captioned the post, seemingly quoting the popular country song by Chris Stapleton. The gallery of photos show her and the kids horseback riding, visiting a farm, making s’mores and enjoying a sunset. Christina was joined by her friend Cara Clark, with whom she co-authored her book The Wellness Remodel, as well as Clark’s four young daughters.

While she originally was allowing Instagram comments on the post, she has since turned comments off and deleted all the previous messages — a frequent occurrence for both Christina and Ant since she announced their split on the social media site.

Ant spent the weekend with Hudson, who was born in September 2019. The British TV host, 41, also posted some photos to Instagram of their father-son time, including a shot of the pair eating “Fish & Chips by the sea.” He also shared an adorable video of Hudson smiling up at him, captioning it “Unconditional.”

On September 18, Christina, surprised fans when she revealed that she and the Wheeler Dealers host had split after less than two years of marriage. The pair began dating in October 2017 and married at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

Both Christina and Ant have recently spoken out about the news in recent weeks.

Ant spoke out about the split for the first time on September 26 with an Instagram post.

″Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned a black-and-white selfie of him and Christina. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness.″

Last week, he asked fans to keep their opinions to themselves after he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Hudson to Instagram and comments quickly came pouring in from fans offering advice about his and Christina's relationship.

Within a few hours of posting, he turned off all comments and amended the caption to read: “This was a father-son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair."

He continued, "Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

The mom-of-three recently took to her Instagram Stories to share that she decided to do a mass unfollow on the app so that mean-spirited commenters can't find her friends and family members. She is currently following zero people.

She also shared a post with a lengthy caption, telling fans that they don’t know everything about her and her life, and asking for their compassion.

″I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,″ she said in the post. ″I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks', I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.″

Last week, Christina’s longtime best friend and publicist Cassie Zebisch told PEOPLE that “Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work.”