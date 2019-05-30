Watch Christina Anstead Break the News to Her Kids That She's Selling Their Family Home

When Christina Anstead decided to sell her house, she had one nerve-wracking moment: telling her kids.

In a new episode of Christina on the Coast, Anstead tells her daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, whom she shares with her ex husband Tarek El Moussa, that she’s decided to put the house where they have lived for four years up for sale.

“I’m excited to tell Taylor and Brayden that we’re going to move,” Anstead says during an clip from the episode that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE (above). “I think part of Taylor is going to be a little bit nervous, but I think overall it’s the best decision for our family.”

Christina, who was not yet married to her current husband Ant during filming, approached the topic by asking her kids if they wanted to play a card game of War as they ate strawberries and bananas in the kitchen of their former family home.

“Hey, we’ve talked about it a little bit, but it’s time that we’re going to sell the house,” she says in the video.

At first, Taylor stares at her in silence before taking a sigh. “I’m just going to miss this house a lot,” Taylor responds. “I mean, I’ve lived in this house for four years.”

However, Christina has a plan for incorporating her daughter into their moving plans, which brings a big smile to Taylor’s face.

“How about when I go start looking at houses, you can come with me because you have the best taste,” Christina says. “And you get a new room. You can help me design it.”

Immediately, Taylor begins thinking about her vision for her new space, saying she may want an “ocean-themed” room in the new house.

“That’s cute,” Christina responds, before adding, “Love you, Tay.”

Now, Christina, who is expecting a baby boy this November with her husband Ant, lives in a home in Newport Beach, California. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christina called the home a “bohemian modern farmhouse.”

That home, which served as the venue for her surprise wedding to Ant in December, is now the space where the couple’s “blended family” spends most of their time together.

Ant says, “I love when we’re all here together with our noise, our mess, our family.”

Tune in to Christina on the Coast Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.