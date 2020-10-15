The former couple, who split publically in 2016, co-host HGTV’s Flip or Flop together

WATCH: Christina Anstead Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa For Shaving All His Body Hair: 'A Bald Kitten'

Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are still able to laugh with each other.

In a teaser for the Flip or Flop season 9 premiere Thursday, El Moussa shared a fun video featuring Anstead walking into a home remodel that El Moussa is working on.

“Oh my god, there’s something different,” she says, to which he replies, “What’s different?”

“You shaved all your body hair,” Anstead says, laughing, likening her ex to "a bald kitten."

“We’re here to design a bathroom not critique my beauty,” El Moussa, also chuckling, responds.

“It took like six hours, I had a weed whacker going, had to bring a couple of gardeners in,” he jokes. “They got my back, my chest, my arms. I look good though — you should have seen me by the beach yesterday.”

“🙄🙄🙄 is ALL I have to say about this video,” El Moussa captioned the clip. “She’s just jealous cause I’m smooth 🤣🤣🤣!”

Anstead and El Moussa, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, have co-hosted the hit HGTV renovation show since 2013. The pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.

El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, to whom he proposed in July after one year of dating.

On Wednesday, Anstead shared a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on the former couple’s time hosting Flip or Flop.

"Season 9?!! How can it be? I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010," she began in the caption. “I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now."